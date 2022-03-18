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My Testimony - Timothy Wilson
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141 views • March 18, 2022
Will you surrender your lives to Christ, and be filled with His Spirit? Will you allow Him to lead you every step of the way, and grow with the increase that only comes from Him? Timothy Wilson shares his story: how he came to know the one true God. Through his experience he is able to help others come out into the life that we are all called to live!
Here's my journey of how my life was transformed by Jesus Christ.
I can be reached on my website: timothywilson.org or email me: [email protected]
If you're not in Southern California, you might find a recommended contact person near you on TLRmap.com or reach out and we'll make sure you get connected to others who love Jesus near you!
Here's my journey of how my life was transformed by Jesus Christ.
I can be reached on my website: timothywilson.org or email me: [email protected]
If you're not in Southern California, you might find a recommended contact person near you on TLRmap.com or reach out and we'll make sure you get connected to others who love Jesus near you!
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