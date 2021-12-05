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Respons to Australia's SOS from Christine Anderson - European Parliament
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221 views • December 05, 2021
𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙊𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙀𝙪𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩:
“The Welfare of Humanity Has Always Been the Alibi of Tyrants”
“You Need to Understand it’s Not About Breaking The 4th Wave, It Is All About Breaking People”
“Australia Doesn’t Need a No Covid Strategy, It Needs a No Oppression Strategy.”
“The Welfare of Humanity Has Always Been the Alibi of Tyrants”
“You Need to Understand it’s Not About Breaking The 4th Wave, It Is All About Breaking People”
“Australia Doesn’t Need a No Covid Strategy, It Needs a No Oppression Strategy.”
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