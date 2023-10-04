TV star hospitalized by VAXX poison injections

Brandi Glanville
@BrandiGlanville
"No escaping @BravoTV even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁 being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem"
https://twitterDOTcom/BrandiGlanville/status/1708541584093094253
###
Brandi Glanville
@BrandiGlanville
"Happy 2022 to everyone I had my booster shot on Wednesday and it’s pretty much kicking my ass don’t think I’m making it til midnight but God bless 💗💗💗"
9:33 PM · Dec 31, 2021
https://twitterDOTcom/BrandiGlanville/status/1477150939156926469
###
Brandi Glanville
@BrandiGlanville
"We might have to give the Covid vaccine to all the dumb fuck that don’t believe it’s real first so they stop getting the rest of us sick"
1:25 PM · Dec 4, 2020
https://twitterDOTcom/BrandiGlanville/status/1334972202496577536
###
VAXXED REALITY-TV STAR BRANDI GLANVILLE COLLAPSED IN HER HOME...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aD8X3EdkD5VW/
