The CITY of HALTON HILLS Revoked its MASK BY-LAW!

The CITY of HALTON HILLS Has NO MASK BY-LAW!



Yes, I got my back up a little bit when I was told I could not get my oil changed unless I wore a mask. I argued that the bylaws stated I need not wear one and that the bylaws were invalid and illegal. The regional manager then decided that we could do business if I made the accommodation to the team to stay inside of my car.



While I was inside my car I decided to call the city of Halton Hills. They made it clear during the conversation that they had rebuked all of their masks bylaws and that they were blaming the region of Halton for continuing to have bylaws in existence. However, this means that there is no by-law that is enforceable anywhere in the city of Halton and this video is the evidence that you need to start doing business without paper on your face!



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