OMG I'm Speechless! Unbelievable Mainstream News from Spain - UNREAL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I don't know what to say about this mainstream Spanish news item, I'm kinda speechless. This front-line, clearly expert Spanish doctor reveals the reality around the truly massive media madness going on at the moment. He explains the actual reality, and the interviewer is thrown into confusion...!
Then a studio journalist is brought in to sort him out - but our doc is solid as a rock - and leaves the henchman for dead! UNREAL. (subtitled)
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins