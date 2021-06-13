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2021-06-13 - Spike protein is very dangerous its cytotoxic Robert Malone Steve Kirsch Bret Weinstein
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Credits to DarkHorse Podcast Clips

Spike protein is very dangerous, it's cytotoxic. Clip from DarkHorse podcast. Full livestream now CENSORED on YouTube.
Odysee for backup: https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world,-in-three-easy:0?r=FuWwFotRbicqY9GHyWBqDdTNNHpaTgC9

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology.
Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.

Bret talks to Robert and Steve about the pandemic, treatment and the COVID vaccines.

Steve's paper on COVID vaccine reactions: https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
Steve's Twitter: https://twitter.com/stkirsch
COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund: https://www.treatearly.org/team/steve-kirsch

Dr. Malone's website: https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vaccine-inventor
Robert's LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rwmalonemd
Robert's Twitter: https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD

Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstein
https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein

Please subscribe to this channel for more long form content like this, and subscribe to the clips channel @DarkHorse Podcast Clips for short clips of all our podcasts.

DarkHorse merchandise now available at: store.darkhorsepodcast.org

Theme Music: Thank you to Martin Molin of Wintergatan for providing us the rights to use their excellent music.
Keywords
vaccinecovidmrnabret weinsteinspike proteinrobert malonesteve kirsch
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy