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No Silver Chords required to Astral Travel. Jo goes QUANTUM, NO Strings Attached. The Myth of Chords
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17 views • May 26, 2021
Jo has been Astral Traveling since she was a Toddler and has dropped into many different dimensions, timelines and has been aboard ET ships physically and through an Avatar.
In all of her Out of Body Experiences she has never been attached to any type of chord, silver chord or string.
Jo shares her experience and would love to hear your OBE/NDE/Astral Projection experiences. Do you travel with or without a Chord?
Often we are conditioned to believe something must be this or that because someone else said so and then book after book repeats it.
I quantum Jump between dimensions and timelines and therefore do not need any kind of attachment.
I Know 100% where my home is.
***Please Like, Subscribe and Hit Notifications to help stop YouTube Censoring Videos***
Much Love
Stay Strong
Bigger things Coming.
JoJo
In all of her Out of Body Experiences she has never been attached to any type of chord, silver chord or string.
Jo shares her experience and would love to hear your OBE/NDE/Astral Projection experiences. Do you travel with or without a Chord?
Often we are conditioned to believe something must be this or that because someone else said so and then book after book repeats it.
I quantum Jump between dimensions and timelines and therefore do not need any kind of attachment.
I Know 100% where my home is.
***Please Like, Subscribe and Hit Notifications to help stop YouTube Censoring Videos***
Much Love
Stay Strong
Bigger things Coming.
JoJo
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