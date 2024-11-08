Funeral in Muthalath al-Shuhada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens in the village of Muthalath al-Shuhada, south of Jenin, bid farewell to the bodies of the two martyrs, Muhammad and Shawqi Asous, who were killed by an Israeli drone strike on the balcony of their home in the village.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 05/11/2024
