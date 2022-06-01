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South Korean Mercenary, Lee Geun - Returned from Ukraine to his Homeland - He May Face the Death Penalty - 060122
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110 views • June 01, 2022
South Korean mercenary Lee Geun returned from Ukraine to his homeland - he may face the death penalty
According to Korean media, the ex-Navy special forces captain and active blogger was wounded during a "special reconnaissance mission behind enemy lines."
Like most of his other foreign colleagues, he became disillusioned with this war and decided to return home.
Seoul filed 2 criminal cases against Lee Geun - for crossing the border and mercenary. He faces a prison term, deprivation of citizenship and even the death penalty. Right at the airport, after a brief interview, he was taken away by the police.
According to Korean media, the ex-Navy special forces captain and active blogger was wounded during a "special reconnaissance mission behind enemy lines."
Like most of his other foreign colleagues, he became disillusioned with this war and decided to return home.
Seoul filed 2 criminal cases against Lee Geun - for crossing the border and mercenary. He faces a prison term, deprivation of citizenship and even the death penalty. Right at the airport, after a brief interview, he was taken away by the police.
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