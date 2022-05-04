Miles Guo: The Himalaya Coin will certainly go to the moon! The whole family of a Japanese friend who invested in Yuda Palace Hotel wants to buy the Himalaya Coins in large quantities

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5/2/2022 Miles Guo: The Himalaya Coin will certainly go to the moon! The whole family of a Japanese friend who invested in the construction of Yuda Palace Hotel wants to buy the Himalaya Coins in large quantities. The properties near Palm Beach have gone up so much recently, and it is quite normal for them to grow several folds