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They aim to shame white people: Greg Kelly Reports
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110 views • June 23, 2021
Newsmax's Greg Kelly and Rob Carson and author Ellis Henican discuss and debate the issues that are addressed in The Washington Post's 'The New Normal' video. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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