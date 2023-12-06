SHaDoWCa7 sings Lady Irene (Lady Marlene Katzenjammer)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original upload of December 14, 2012.

This is a remake of the song "Lady Marlene."

SHaDoWCa7 wrote her own lyrics and gave the song a new name. She sang all the vocals and played all the instruments in the backup music. Along with all her other impeccable works, this is a masterpiece that is truly all her own.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Lady Irene

Velvet and satin and laces of green,

Everything shiney and glistening, supreme,

All of the riches and wealth one could grasp,

What is it worth in the end when these things won't last...

Diamonds and castles of silver and gold,

Chandeliers sparkling off stone walls so cold,

Silent she stands now alone and unseen,

Dreaming and longing of days past and gone as

The north wind blows, thoughts of regret unfold,

Deep in her heart untold, Where is the love?

Her pride now lost, clearly she sees the cost,

Tears of despair she cries, Where is the love?

Lonely and silent stands lady Irene,

Gorgeous and lovely on her balcony,

Yet no one to her gives a glance or an eye,

Surrounded by people yet solely alone she cries.

Her riches and wealth are so cold to the touch,

No feelings, no thinking, no warm arms to hug,

All her possessions lay lifeless and grey,

She's dreaming and longing of thoughts far away as

The cold wind blows, thoughts of regret unfold,

Deep in her heart untold, Where is the love?

Her pride now lost, clearly she sees the cost,

Tears of despair she cries, Where is the love?

Many years gone and she's nearing the end,

The choices that haunted her now she amends,

Struggling, short breath, but this message she sends,

Her warnings and cries echo deep through the night as

The north wind blows, No greater love man knows,

Seeking a heart of gold, Don't sell your soul.

All wealth will pass, never to truly last,

When all is gone and past, you'll be alone.

Don't share my fate, pride you must learn to hate,

There's always time so wait, and slow down.

The world flys by, leaving us old to die,

What have we left of life? Where is the love?

Don't forget my words, hold them close in your heart,

As my last breath I take, I will pray.

That you my dear, heed my last words with fear,

Never my curse to rear, remember to love.

