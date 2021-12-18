“The Syringe of Death”: Vaccines are:- --- Ineffective, Dangerous, entirely without Scientific Validity, --- There is no excuse for any vaccine

This essay exposes four “Cold Hard Facts” –Cold, Hard Fact # 1: Vaccines are not safe: vaccines are dangerous. They are not even tested for safety.Cold, Hard Fact # 2: Vaccines have not eradicated diseases: vaccines spread diseases.Cold, Hard Fact # 3: Flu vaccines do not protect people from flu-related deaths.Cold, Hard Fact # 4: Potential pandemic viral diseases like the Avian Flu do not have safe and effective vaccines toprevent them and there are no drugs to treat them effectively– but good nutrition and natural remedies are useful.[This essay was written in the context of Congressional passage of some of the earliest “pandemic emergency”laws.]Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) thinks he owns your body.If he’s right, you will have no say over what gets injected into it and no recourse under the law ifit harms or kills you.That is, if Burr gets what he’s after and S. 1873 passes the US Senate. Burr’s bill,"Biodefense and Pandemic Vaccine and Drug Development Act of 2005", establishes theBiomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency (BARDA), a secretive and secretagency exempt from public scrutiny, the Freedom of Information Act and the Federal AdvisoryCommittee Act. BARDA will be the only agency which can declare a pandemic condition andmay do so for any (or no) reason. Operating in secret, BARDA will be responsible for theadvanced research and development of drugs and vaccines (in partnership with pharmaceuticalcompanies), and, because the contents of those vaccines will remain shrouded in BARDAdarkness, any injuries and deaths caused by drugs and vaccines which BARDA labels“countermeasures” to any BARDA-declared threat may never be known.Vaccines are:---- Ineffective, Dangerous, entirely without Scientific Validity,--- There is no excuse for any vaccine ---- Vaccines change our genetic make-up--- Vaccines Born in Fraud, Perpetrated in fraud, live as a major scientific fraudfull of toxic materials - purpose of vaccines is to make money in the after market, like cancer, diabetes