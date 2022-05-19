This Kroger pharmacist believes his ins. and Kroger will cover up for his death jab murders!

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MyCatholicRedPill
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
May 13th, 2022.
SixthSense
MIRROR SOURCE:
Daddomatto: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/daddomatto-aka-trail/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMGy3fbMymcj/
Meet Adrian Parks Kroger pharmacist
MOTIVE TO MURDER.- “MY INSURANCE AND KROGER WILL TAKE CARE OF ME”.
There’s so much wrong with this pharmacist you’ll have to watch it multiple times to understand what we are facing.
Would you give my wife the injection if you knew it would hurt her? Nooo. Would you give me the injection if you knew it would hurt me? NOooo.
Good, here is the list of the 1290 court ordered Pfizer released adverse reactions. Including death. Also, here are the the numbers posted on the Vaers reporting system as of April 29, 2022
According to Adrian he received A memo from the CDC and says “we are to push the Pfizer and Moderna (vaccines)”
death shots!
He has been put on notice as of
May 13, 2022
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://gab.com/JimCameron/posts/108075662049112882
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zVoOBQbyQEPQ/
https://openvaers.com/index.php
https://gab.com/xian12345/posts/108148582746124163
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qhTwCnhgVkt4/