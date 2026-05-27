Big show this Thursday on The HighWire!





Del broadcasts LIVE from Italy for a packed episode connecting today’s biggest health freedom headlines with the lessons of the COVID era.





He breaks down whether MAHA is under attack, including his viral exchange with RFK Jr. on X. Then, Jefferey Jaxen looks at emerging science on a natural way to boost immune defense and fight bacteria — no needle necessary.





Plus, Del goes inside the Italy COVID outbreak, speaking with frontline doctors and scientists who were there when the world first entered panic mode. Was it truly the crisis the public was told it was?





Tune in tomorrow for an unfiltered episode you won’t want to miss.





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 May 28, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH