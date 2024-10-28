BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Agenda 2030, what is it REALLY about (in French)
Ye shall know the truth
50 views • 6 months ago

UN agenda 2030 lists 17 objectives, which you could believe will transform the Earth into a new garden of Eden. The reality behind that will turn out to be slightly different, since the true purpose is to enslave humanity: masks, vaccines, GMO, smart cities (that is to say ghettos). We shall be stripped of our fundamental rights. Let us RESIST!

L'agenda 2030 de l'ONU comporte 17 objectifs. En apparence, le paradis ! La réalité sera très différente ... Masques, vaccins, OGM, crédit social, cités de 15 minutes, privation des droits fondamentaux ... L'esclavage de l'humanité ...RESISTONS !

unnwocivil rightstranshumanismwef
