The Trinity Controversy: Part 1

(Part 1 of 5) Debates about the Godhead rage on. What does the Bible really say about the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit? Are they three separate, equal, co-eternal Persons united in one, or only two (the Father and the Son), with the Father being the “true God,” and the Holy Spirit being an invisible manifestation of the Son? In this new 5-part series, Steve Wohlberg and Kim Kjaer tackle this issue head on.
