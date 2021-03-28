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We Are Under A Biological Attack, Paris Doctors Warning of Catastrophic Overload of Cases, Illegal Alien Invasion Continues, Earth Changes, and More: 03.28.2021
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1210 views • March 28, 2021
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Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney: ‘We are in World War III. We did not have a pandemic… we had a biological attack’
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-26-tom-mcinerney-we-are-in-world-war-iii.html
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Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases: https://apnews.com/article/europe-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-emmanuel-macron-f0cb190686641139ffb41e493afd3d2f
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.28.2021):
Symbolism of Evergreen's Cargo Ship Stuck in the Suez Canal: https://youtu.be/tnMyrHifDMw
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18 Senators At Border Expose Biden Crisis… https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/18-senators-at-border-expose-biden-crisis-cages-after-cages-after-cages-of-little-girls/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/27/report-border-crossings-by-unaccompanied-children-will-rise-sharply-in-april-n1435415
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Nashville, TN - Catastrophic Flooding: https://youtu.be/hw3ughCTux0
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Bug Out Bag: https://youtu.be/dAwU_ScOWIY
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Uncontrolled wildfires in Mexico: https://youtu.be/a1uEzmlPf9k
--
Scott McKay with Dr. Judy Mikovitz: https://www.brighteon.com/ff94ae26-7339-4407-b2fe-7ba8f9ed2aab
--
Bill That Could Spell ‘Disaster’ For Owner-Operators: https://www.transportationnation.com/freight-brokers-ramp-up-fight-against-bill-that-could-spell-disaster-for-owner-operators/
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CRIMINALIZATION OF RAISING ANIMALS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3aZUdqqBEuPq/
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“Fraudulent Marketing”: The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Is an “Unapproved Product” https://www.globalresearch.ca/cya-fraudulent-marketing-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-unapproved-product-permitted-use/5738844
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Deja Vu? Evergreen Truck Halts Traffic In China Similar To The Suez Canal’s Situation: https://worldofbuzz.com/deja-vu-evergreen-truck-halts-traffic-in-china-similar-to-the-suez-canals-situation/
--
Major 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Right On Fukushima! https://youtu.be/NKXMES2SKGo
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THE REAL REASON THAT THE HARRIS-BIDEN ADMINSITRATION HAS ENACTED A MEDIA BLACKOUT AT THE BORDER: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/real-reason-harris-biden-adminsitration-has-enacted-media-blackout-border
--
Five reasons why COVID herd immunity is probably impossible: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00728-2
--
Operation Vaxx-All Deplorables: Codename; "Satan's Poker" https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/operation-vaxx-all-deplorables-codename-satans-poker/
--
President Trump Tells Fox News Why He Supported Warp Speed: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605fa785bf13ad66d85411d4
--
Natural News Index: https://www.naturalnews.com/Index.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-26-situation-update-mar-26-vaccinated-people-are-walking-biological-time-bombs.html
--
Resignation List: https://www.resignation.info/list
--
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-new-york-new-jersey-coronavirus-pandemic-us-news-0c5b93c8a3fc612c354bea6ec7fc20e7
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UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European virus surge: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-europe-england-coronavirus-pandemic-london-c98406b38286cec70f22f825689333be
--
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court: https://apnews.com/article/new-york-state-courts-trials-lawsuits-coronavirus-pandemic-87758cb8cbe9df0e3f4ef58c64a67b25
--
TapNewsWire: https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney: ‘We are in World War III. We did not have a pandemic… we had a biological attack’
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-26-tom-mcinerney-we-are-in-world-war-iii.html
--
Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases: https://apnews.com/article/europe-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-emmanuel-macron-f0cb190686641139ffb41e493afd3d2f
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.28.2021):
Symbolism of Evergreen's Cargo Ship Stuck in the Suez Canal: https://youtu.be/tnMyrHifDMw
--
18 Senators At Border Expose Biden Crisis… https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/18-senators-at-border-expose-biden-crisis-cages-after-cages-after-cages-of-little-girls/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/27/report-border-crossings-by-unaccompanied-children-will-rise-sharply-in-april-n1435415
--
Nashville, TN - Catastrophic Flooding: https://youtu.be/hw3ughCTux0
--
Bug Out Bag: https://youtu.be/dAwU_ScOWIY
--
Uncontrolled wildfires in Mexico: https://youtu.be/a1uEzmlPf9k
--
Scott McKay with Dr. Judy Mikovitz: https://www.brighteon.com/ff94ae26-7339-4407-b2fe-7ba8f9ed2aab
--
Bill That Could Spell ‘Disaster’ For Owner-Operators: https://www.transportationnation.com/freight-brokers-ramp-up-fight-against-bill-that-could-spell-disaster-for-owner-operators/
--
CRIMINALIZATION OF RAISING ANIMALS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3aZUdqqBEuPq/
--
“Fraudulent Marketing”: The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Is an “Unapproved Product” https://www.globalresearch.ca/cya-fraudulent-marketing-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-unapproved-product-permitted-use/5738844
--
Deja Vu? Evergreen Truck Halts Traffic In China Similar To The Suez Canal’s Situation: https://worldofbuzz.com/deja-vu-evergreen-truck-halts-traffic-in-china-similar-to-the-suez-canals-situation/
--
Major 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Right On Fukushima! https://youtu.be/NKXMES2SKGo
--
THE REAL REASON THAT THE HARRIS-BIDEN ADMINSITRATION HAS ENACTED A MEDIA BLACKOUT AT THE BORDER: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/real-reason-harris-biden-adminsitration-has-enacted-media-blackout-border
--
Five reasons why COVID herd immunity is probably impossible: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00728-2
--
Operation Vaxx-All Deplorables: Codename; "Satan's Poker" https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/operation-vaxx-all-deplorables-codename-satans-poker/
--
President Trump Tells Fox News Why He Supported Warp Speed: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605fa785bf13ad66d85411d4
--
Natural News Index: https://www.naturalnews.com/Index.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-26-situation-update-mar-26-vaccinated-people-are-walking-biological-time-bombs.html
--
Resignation List: https://www.resignation.info/list
--
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-new-york-new-jersey-coronavirus-pandemic-us-news-0c5b93c8a3fc612c354bea6ec7fc20e7
--
UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European virus surge: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-europe-england-coronavirus-pandemic-london-c98406b38286cec70f22f825689333be
--
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court: https://apnews.com/article/new-york-state-courts-trials-lawsuits-coronavirus-pandemic-87758cb8cbe9df0e3f4ef58c64a67b25
--
TapNewsWire: https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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