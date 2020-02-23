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All Eyes On South Korea As Coronavirus Starts Spreading More Rapidly - War Room Full Show
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135 views • February 23, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns in studio after his trip to DC and has Tom Pappert co-hosting in the first hour, discussing the state of the Democrat party and the latest on the corrupt Judge that sentenced Roger Stone. More cases of leftist violence against Trump supporters and just leftist violence in general as kids are being run off the road and Bloomberg headquarters in Indiana are vandalized. Also, special guest host Lefto The Clown makes a surprise appearance on the broadcast. Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo now at 50% off!"
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