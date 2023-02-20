Create New Account
2022 was the END of SEVENTY YEARS (1952-2022). Eisenhower WARNED of the DANGERS of the MILITARY Industrial Complex. WAR is BIG MONEY!
30 views
channel image
Faithful Lamb
Published 21 hours ago |

SEVENTY YEARS (1952 - 2022) "the lifetime of one king." JFK WARNED US, and he was assassinated!

God's WRATH is JUSTIFIED because of the unrighteousness of men. He is here in our lands and every step He takes will cause the earth to SHAKE. It is the end of SEVENTY YEARS, and the HARVEST has begun! How we come out on the other side is up to us. The choice is ours: God's kingdom or Satan's kingdom!

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

Keywords
godsatanspiritualitychristianityreligiondevilblessingmilitary industrial complexdragonobediencecursesaccept jesuseisenhowergod winsjesus savesobey godinsurrection act of 1807satan losesseventy yearswar is big money

