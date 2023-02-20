2022 was the END of SEVENTY YEARS (1952-2022). Eisenhower WARNED of the DANGERS of the MILITARY Industrial Complex. WAR is BIG MONEY!

SEVENTY YEARS (1952 - 2022) "the lifetime of one king." JFK WARNED US, and he was assassinated!
God's WRATH is JUSTIFIED because of the unrighteousness of men. He is here in our lands and every step He takes will cause the earth to SHAKE. It is the end of SEVENTY YEARS, and the HARVEST has begun! How we come out on the other side is up to us. The choice is ours: God's kingdom or Satan's kingdom!
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.