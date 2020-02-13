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New Kroger ad campaign glorifies obesity. (NWO brainwashing)
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46 views • February 13, 2020
What else do you expect from a globalist corporation which deliberately gets gullible mind control slaves hooked on GMO sugar, GMO corn, and GMO soy? Never mind the fact that Kroger sends your thermal body image along with your name, address, and phone number - tied in to your rewards card - to data collection agencies for purposes of surveillance and "targeted advertising".
But the soy boy sheep could care less because..."MY KROGER PLUS CARD GIVES ME SAVINGS AND FUEL POINTS". Fucking dumbass retards...WAKE THE FUCK UP. Kroger is training you to be a slave to the New World Order control grid. Why else would they have the illuminati all-seeing eye right in their logo?
But the soy boy sheep could care less because..."MY KROGER PLUS CARD GIVES ME SAVINGS AND FUEL POINTS". Fucking dumbass retards...WAKE THE FUCK UP. Kroger is training you to be a slave to the New World Order control grid. Why else would they have the illuminati all-seeing eye right in their logo?
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