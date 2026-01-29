Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what’ll happen if Trump attacks Iran - Throwback, after 6 months in the Trump Admin.

THROWBACK: Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what’ll happen if Trump attacks Iran

💬 “We bombed Iran on behalf of Israel…We are entering World War III because the entire world is going to erupt. And you wanna know the people that are cheering it on right now? Their tune is going to drastically change the minute we start seeing flag-draped coffins on the nightly news,” Greene told Steve Bannon last June after Trump bombed Iran.

Fast forward seven months, and it looks like the US is going in for round two.

Greene resigned from Congress in early January, announcing that she wouldn’t run again in November, and that she refuses to become MAGA’s “battered wife” after Trump’s criticism of her principled stance on the Epstein files and a non-interventionist foreign policy.