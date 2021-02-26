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Gender Democrats 2-26-2021 001
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42 views • February 26, 2021
Gender is so easy to understand. Look in your underwear. If you have a penis you’re male, if you don’t and have a vagina you’re female. Not complicated unless you’re a Democrat, Liberal, Leftist. These creatures don’t know which bathroom to use but think a 5 year old can decide if they should be male or female. WTF?
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