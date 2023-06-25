Create New Account
NBC POLL: A full 68% of voters think Biden has lost it...
Published Yesterday

NBC POLL: Biden's approval rating "sits at just 43%."


"A full 68% of voters — including 43% of Democrats, which is twice what it was in 2020 — say they are concerned that Biden does not have the necessary mental and physical health to be president."


Citizen Free Press

@CitizenFreePres


7 out of 10 Americans think Biden has lost it:


"68% of voters say they are concerned that Biden does not have the necessary mental and physical health to be president."


https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1672976306211000321?s=20

