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American Blacks Are Raciest: Thanks Demon-Rats You Win Again...
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The Democrats have Made it legal to be prejudice against humanity, especially white people. The protections of racism are many and for several millennia it has been a strategy to keep potential enemies at bay. However, in a global society, its efficacy is not needed and is turned around and making the persecuted class the persecutors. This is Politics and how lies are used to promote the destruction of mankind.
For now, the blacks are ignorant of the brainwashing they are being indoctrinated with. When they wake up the Demon-Rats are finished politically. So you have 2 choices either reform the mainstream media or educate the indoctrinated blacks. Good luck with that???
Check out Thomas Sowell, and Candis Owens for help...
For now, the blacks are ignorant of the brainwashing they are being indoctrinated with. When they wake up the Demon-Rats are finished politically. So you have 2 choices either reform the mainstream media or educate the indoctrinated blacks. Good luck with that???
Check out Thomas Sowell, and Candis Owens for help...
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