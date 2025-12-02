BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mobilizing Prayer and Action to Take Back Ground for God’s Kingdom - Barbara Ann Jeter
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
4 views • 3 days ago


If you are a woman and you are a believer, then you are an eternal heiress in the kingdom of Jesus Christ! This is the wonderful message Barbara Ann Jeter brings as she discusses her role as the Chair of Eternal Heiress Ministries in Nashville, Tennessee. Barbara’s ministry works overtime to reach some of the darkest places in society. However, she hopes to proclaim this truth to spiritual orphans: they are heirs of the king. Her ministry shines a light on the realities that impoverished and abused women face on the streets, and proclaims the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. “We do want people to mobilize and rise up and go to their knees,” says Barbara. “We believe God is working. We’re believing and standing on prayer to take back our city, state, and nations with the Nehemiah Alliance from the prince of the air.”



TAKEAWAYS


Check out Barbara’s co-authored book, 50 Days to Transformation: Train to Reign as Christ’s Eternal Heiress


Proclaim these truths over your life: you are a beautiful and brave daughter of a good Father


Barbara’s ministry includes visiting inmates in local prisons and witnessing to those who are incarcerated


Eternal Heiress Ministries works with many teenagers at detention centers to help them find their calling and purpose



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge tour: text TOUR to 55444

Nehemiah Alliance: https://na52.org/

King’s Hill House of Prayer: https://www.khhop.org/

50 Days to Transformation book: https://amzn.to/3KjIpTP


🔗 CONNECT WITH BARBARA ANN JETER

Website: https://eternalheiress.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EternalHeiress/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #barbaraannjeter #EternalHeiress #OrphansSupport #EmpowerYoungWomen #RescueAndRestore #EndSexTrafficking #ChristianMissions #AdoptOrphans #GirlsWorthMore #FaithBasedOutreach #HopeAndHealing #GlobalOutreach #SaveTheChildren #KingdomIdentity #WomenOfFaith #HeirsInChrist #UnitedPrayer #52DaysOfPrayer #PrayForOurNation #FaithAndFasting #ChristianUnity #KingdomHeirs #PrayerAndAction


