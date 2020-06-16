DDOS Blackout is Israeli Intelligence

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This Internet outage is Israeli Intelligence preparing us for a total blackout in September, possibly earlier. Harry Vox has been warning about this for months and it is now happening. more information will soon be available (if it isn't already) at voxnews.com, not to be confused with the usual bottom-feeders of vox-dot-com.
please share this information widely - it is being suppressed & your life may depend on it - we have very very little time to head off the worst of all possible worlds & that means action must begin NOW.