⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ Units of the Sever Group of Forces in Volchansk, Bryansk, and Liptsy directions have defeated units of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade, the 36th Marine Brigade, and the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Pustogorod (Sumy region), Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 185 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have liberated Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Russian troops have defeated manpower and hardware of 14th mechanised and 4th tank brigades of the AFU near Petropavlovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), Torskoye, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Six counter-attacks have been repelled by units of the 1st Natl Guard Brigade, 110th, 117th territorial defence brigades, and the 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade.

AFU losses up to 520 UKR troops, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 guns, two Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare stations. Three AFU ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️ Units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 24th, 54th, 93rd mech'd, 56th motorised infantry, 4th tank brigades of the AFU near Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, Karpovka, Stupochki, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

The AFU losses were up to 740 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two 105-mm U.S.-made M119 guns, and three electronic warfare stations.

▫️ Units of the Tsentr GOFs have liberated Nikolayevka (DPR). Russian troops continue to advance to the depths of enemy defences.

In addition, AFU 44th, 53rd mech'd, 95th air assault brigades, and the 15th Natl Guard Brigade have been hit close to Rozovka, Grodovka, Karlovka, and Mikhailovka (DPR).

Seven counter-attacks of AFU 32nd, 100th mech'd, 68th jaeger, 25th airborne brigades, and the 15th Natl Guard Brigade have been repelled.

AFU losses were up to 530 UKR troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka and Novoukrainka (DPR).

Three AFU counter-attacks have been repelled.

AFU losses were up to 105 UKR troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️ Units of the Dnepr GOFs have inflicted fire damage on the 128th Mtn Assault Brigade and the 44th Artillery Brigade of the AFU near Pavlovka and Stepovoye (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 45 UKR troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill syst, and two electronic warfare stations. One ammo depot has been destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs have eliminated one UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missile depot, one oil base, which supplied fuel for AFU military hardware, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 135 areas.



▫️ Air defence facilities have shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS projectile, and 36 UAVs.



The units of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 3 uncrewed surface vehicles in the Black Sea waters.



📊In total, 640 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,649 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,593 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,426 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,741 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,335 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.