2020 VIRUS 40 | EP.34 | GATES' FUNDING OF UNIVERSITIES - LET'S INFLUENCE THE PLACES THAT TEACH

#Adrian #BillGates #GatesFoundationIn this episode we examine the financial links between the Gates foundation and the universities around the world. Perhaps I'm just being a sceptic given that Bill Gates seems to buy influence all around the planet. He certainly has the money to do it.If it was me and I wanted to shape the direction of people's thinking and the information they were being taught then having a level of influence within the teaching establishments would be as good a place as any to sow some seeds.The article I was reading from:Understanding University GivingAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: