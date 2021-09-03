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The Falcon Lands: Did the CIA Interfere in 1970s Australian Politics | SBS Dateline
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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41 views • September 03, 2021
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Chris Boyce (The Falcon) talks to SBS Dateline about the Dismissal, Pine Gap, the infiltration of the trade union movement by the CIA. Was this to ensure control when we descended into the hell of crony capitalism? Have we ever really been control in our country, or are we STILL and occupied nation? Does this partly explain how we got to where we are now? - FNQ Citizen's Collective

By: SBS Dateline
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQAqgUKgrkQ


From the video description:

Did the CIA interfere in 1970s Australian politics? Former spy Christopher Boyce speaks out in an explosive new Dateline interview.

Dateline reporters scour the globe to bring you a world of daring stories. Our reputation is for fearless and provocative reporting. Australia's beloved, award winning and longest running international current affairs program.

For more on Mark Davis' story, go to the SBS Dateline website... http://bit.ly/1mqzhKw

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/dateline/
https://www.facebook.com/DatelineSBS/
Keywords
ciahistoryaustraliafalcontrade unions
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