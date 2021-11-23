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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY WITH SPECIAL GUEST DR. PATRICK PHILLIPS
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271 views • November 23, 2021
Credit to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Patrick Phillips is a family and emergency physician in Englehart Ontario. He has been speaking out on medical ethics, the harms of lockdowns, Covid-19 Adverse Events, and the importance of early treatment for Covid-19. As a result, he has been investigated and been referred for discipline by his medical licensing body. He continues to speak out on these issues in spite of government policies forbidding him to do so.
www.DrTenpenny.com
Support the cause: https://bit.ly/DrTDonate
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/DrTenpenny
Patrick Phillips is a family and emergency physician in Englehart Ontario. He has been speaking out on medical ethics, the harms of lockdowns, Covid-19 Adverse Events, and the importance of early treatment for Covid-19. As a result, he has been investigated and been referred for discipline by his medical licensing body. He continues to speak out on these issues in spite of government policies forbidding him to do so.
www.DrTenpenny.com
Support the cause: https://bit.ly/DrTDonate
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/DrTenpenny
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