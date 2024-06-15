If You Have a "Wildfire" Where the Houses Turn to Cinders, But the Trees Don't Burn Up, Is it Really a Forest Fire?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who has studied wildfires in California, Texas and Canada and also looked at the evidence of the Lahaina "wildfire". He has seen the same phenomena in these fires in multiple locations in recent years, actually even going back to 911.
In this presentation Robert shows photographs of his discoveries most taken by him, some taken by others. The same phenomena are expressed consistently. Trees, wooden structures, fence posts etc. don't burn but the houses do. Car glass melts (2500 degrees F and aluminum rims melt, but the trees? Nope! Watch this brief presentation and see what he has found.
