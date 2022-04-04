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The New World Order is Here: Global Digital Currency / World Govt. Announced Amid Global Collapse
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14241 views • April 04, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the announcement of a digital global currency amid a growing civilization collapse.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/klaus-schwab-tells-global-leaders-to-collaborate-for-world-governance/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-economist-were-about-to-abandon-traditional-system-of-money-replace-it-with-digital-blockchain/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/european-environmentalists-have-made-energy-independence-impossible/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fertilizer-is-out-of-control-us-farmers-ditch-corn-for-soy-to-save-on-costs/
Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/klaus-schwab-tells-global-leaders-to-collaborate-for-world-governance/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-economist-were-about-to-abandon-traditional-system-of-money-replace-it-with-digital-blockchain/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/european-environmentalists-have-made-energy-independence-impossible/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fertilizer-is-out-of-control-us-farmers-ditch-corn-for-soy-to-save-on-costs/
Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!
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