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5 SUVS WITH HEAVILY ARMED PHOENIX POLICE SHOW UP WHEN I INVESTIGATE 5G TOWERS!
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100 views • February 22, 2022
After I investigate another 5g tower camouflaged as a palm tree at a shopping center(4 Phoenix police suvs show up at once don't engage me and get coffee at Starbucks). I walk down the street and I find another 5g tower in a Lutheran church parking lot. A Phoenix police SUV is directly under it and then runs off when I start videoing it.
Apparently police/government employees are more afraid of cameras now than guns.
NOTE: It's possible all these Phoenix cops showing up had nothing to do with me or my reporting but how come I never see this many, or ANY, at all the sites employing dangerous illegal aliens, or stopping their unroadworthy pickups?!!?
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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Apparently police/government employees are more afraid of cameras now than guns.
NOTE: It's possible all these Phoenix cops showing up had nothing to do with me or my reporting but how come I never see this many, or ANY, at all the sites employing dangerous illegal aliens, or stopping their unroadworthy pickups?!!?
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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