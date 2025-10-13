BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The requirements for using nicotine patches
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Kate Dally: How do you feel about nicotine patches?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: We get nicotine. This is another bonus for the recipe that is Cardio Miracle, because you won't see tomatoes, you won't see eggplant, you won't see cauliflower. There are more than 1200 foods where you can get nicotine, and so my dinner will become something tomato rich, or even eggplant, so that I get the nicotine. So fatty acids and glucose and glutamine are your amino acids that fuel your brain, and you will make nicotine, adenine dinucleotide, potential hydrogen, PH, it's a very key redox pathway in your body. So when you take the patches, when you have a foundation, you want to make sure you have a Cardio Miracle and ProImmune and when you have that in your liver is functioning. Liver health is another good one, Global Healing. Do a liver cleanse. When you get that and you put on a nicotine patch, you can get back, or use it in your jaw, you can get back your taste to smell.


10/08/2025 - The Kate Dalley Show: https://rumble.com/v701pla-the-kate-dalley-show.html

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

Global Healing Liver Cleanse: https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/YRed3B

