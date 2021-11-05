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HELLSTORM (FULL DOCUMENTARY)
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266 views • November 05, 2021
HELLSTORM (FULL DOCUMENTARY)
Based on Thomas Goodrich's book, 'Hellstorm: The Death of N*zi Germany, 1944-47' this 2015 film is about the Real Genocide of Nazi Germany. Learn the truth about the rape, torture, slavery, and mass murder inflicted upon the German people by the Allied victors of World War II.
Most of us know nothing about what happened to the German people during and after World War II. It is time for the terrible truth to be revealed.
》HOLOCAUST | hol·o·caust
noun
1. destruction or slaughter on a mass scale, especially caused by fire or nuclear war. "a nuclear holocaust" synonyms: cataclysm, disaster, catastrophe.
2. a Jewish sacrificial offering that is burned completely on an altar.
Based on Thomas Goodrich's book, 'Hellstorm: The Death of N*zi Germany, 1944-47' this 2015 film is about the Real Genocide of Nazi Germany. Learn the truth about the rape, torture, slavery, and mass murder inflicted upon the German people by the Allied victors of World War II.
Most of us know nothing about what happened to the German people during and after World War II. It is time for the terrible truth to be revealed.
》HOLOCAUST | hol·o·caust
noun
1. destruction or slaughter on a mass scale, especially caused by fire or nuclear war. "a nuclear holocaust" synonyms: cataclysm, disaster, catastrophe.
2. a Jewish sacrificial offering that is burned completely on an altar.
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