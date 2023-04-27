Xi Jinping is trying to negotiate a deal with the U.S. government in which he offers to release all U.S. hostages, the CIA agents in the CCP in exchange for life in federal prison for Mr. Miles Guo

https://gettr.com/post/p2fip3369f0

We have just learned from inside, exclusive anonymous sources that Xi Jinping is trying to negotiate a deal with the U.S. government in which he offers to release all U.S. hostages, the CIA agents in the Chinese Communist Party in exchange for life in federal prison for Mr. Guo Wengui.

我们刚刚从内部获悉，独家匿名消息来源，那就是习近平正试图与美国政府谈判达成协议，他提出要释放所有的美国人质，中情局在中国共产党的特工，以换取郭文贵先生在联邦监狱终身监禁。

@GrantStinchfield

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #GrantStinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #takedowntheccp



