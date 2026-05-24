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Isochronic: 639 Hz Sound Healing - Relationships and Emotional Connection Frequency w/ Affirmations
TheLivingARTs
TheLivingARTs
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This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.


Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 639 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves: Subconscious Emotional Repair)

"I release all past hurts stored in my heart. My cells resonate with forgiveness, and my energy field rebuilds trust in divine connection."


3:00 639 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge: Ancestral Release)

"I dissolve inherited patterns of separation. My heart is a bridge of unity, healing generations of fractured bonds."


6:00 639 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance: Heart-Brain Sync)

"My heart and mind beat as one. I am grounded in Earth's love, and my biofield harmonizes with all life."


9:00 639 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves: Compassionate Clarity)

"I see myself and others with loving clarity. My intuition guides me to nurture authentic connections."


12:00 639 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition: Intuitive Relating)

"I communicate with soul-deep honesty. My words carry the frequency of love, healing every interaction."


15:00 639 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves: Quantum Connection)

"I am woven into the fabric of universal love. Every cell remembers its sacred connection to all beings."


For more information on the benefits of 639Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz/639-hz-affirmations


Backgrounds are from paid subscription to https://www.canva.com/

Keywords
alternative medicineholistic healingvibrational healingsound therapyfrequency medicineenergy alignmentnon-traditional therapieschakra alignmentisochronic tones for trauma releasehealing harmonicsdetoxify with soundsound bath meditationconsciousness activation
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