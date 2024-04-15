Palestinians Saw Several Iranian Missiles From the Sky of Tarquinia Town of Hebron Region, Which Destroyed the Targets of the Israel Army in the Area.
This area further north than the 2 airbases in the Negev already covered, so further evidence of Iranian missiles getting through on target...
Possibly a different angle of a previously reported attack, not sure, we are unlikely to get Israeli confirmation....
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.