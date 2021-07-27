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CDC EXPOSED! New Evidence About PCR Tests Will BLOW YOUR MIND! Stew Peters - Dr. Jane Ruby
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2012 views • July 27, 2021
CDC EXPOSED! New Evidence About PCR Tests Will BLOW YOUR MIND!
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to expose the CDC for quietly admitting that the PCR tests are a COMPLETE FRAUD, and are used exclusively to promote fear as the globalists push for complete subservience, lockdowns, mandates and draconian measures to steal your freedom in the name of FAKE POSITIVE TESTS!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
https://rumble.com/vkcmw9-cdc-exposed-new-evidence-about-pcr-tests-will-blow-your-mind.html
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to expose the CDC for quietly admitting that the PCR tests are a COMPLETE FRAUD, and are used exclusively to promote fear as the globalists push for complete subservience, lockdowns, mandates and draconian measures to steal your freedom in the name of FAKE POSITIVE TESTS!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
https://rumble.com/vkcmw9-cdc-exposed-new-evidence-about-pcr-tests-will-blow-your-mind.html
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