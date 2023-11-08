Create New Account
Organic Raw Cashew Milk
Food Ranger Alice
Published 21 hours ago

Organic Raw Cashew Milk

Things you need:

Instructions:
Soak raw cashews for at least 4 hours and drain. (I prefer to soak them overnight)
Combine soaked cashews, filtered water and salt in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth (for about 1 minute).
Strain milk through the nut-milk bag. Gently squeeze the bag until all liquid goes through.
Add in maple syrup and mix well.
And you're done! Store and refrigerate the cashew milk in a covered container. It will last 3 to 4 days. Shake before consuming.
--------------------------------

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


