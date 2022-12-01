Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Will Be Safe in 2023?
332 views
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Everywhere you look form food prices, crop yields, retail spending or housing its all in contraction, so what will be safe in 2023?


▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●


🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030


🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -


🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030


●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●


https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***


🌎 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com


🌎 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


🌎 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9


●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326


Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030


LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.

Keywords
inflationsolutionsdavid dubynemini ice age conversations podcastcrop lossesgrowing foodnew eramagnetic fieldsmagnetospherefood priceseconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsefood energyprices 2022whats happening right nowwhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thriveinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cyclestimeline 2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket