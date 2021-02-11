Twitler: a new level of censorship

Recently I have had my 250 followers purged by Twitter unknowingly. Not a big deal right? This happens to BIG pages normally and mine is reasonable small. This is actually my second page because in November of last year they suspended my account indefinitely because I said Biden was a clone and that the "virus" was caused by frequencies. I started a new one and right off the bat started to get warnings. A few days ago (2/7/21) I noticed no one was looking anything. Then I started to get messages from people asking why they were getting kicked off of my Twitter page. Evidently Twitler decided to purge my followers for no reason. It hasn't stopped there though. No one is able to follow me know and v when they do, Twitter automatically unfollows them. Strange right? You'd think they would just delete me but it seems they are now trolling me. What's the point?