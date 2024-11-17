Watch Ukrainian anti aircraft get in trouble by Geran-2 arrival in Odessa!

Although the clip looks like a video game, Ukrainian air defenses are working hard against Russian kamikaze drones Geran-2, which came to Odessa region on the night of Friday, November 15, 2024. The videos shared on social media, shows moments how Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns, German Gepard SAM placed to defend the port of Odessa, try to repel Geran-2 drones or so-called Shahed-136, when the swarm of drones again attacks their targets. Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire lights up the sky over the port, a center of logistics and military hardware supplied by Western countries. Another important aspect of the Russian attack was the targeting of hidden logistics bases, which are used to store and distribute weapons and ammunition.

Although the complex is very effective in combating low-flying targets, its defenses could not withstand a massive attack with the use of perfect Russian attack UAV. Another important result of the attack is the dilapidation of Gepard air defense system, which apparently did not have much success in shooting down the drones, and the explosions caused in the air were very few. Even in the attempt to repel the attack, some of the drones and missiles fell, causing damage to civilian buildings, especially on such streets as Kosmonaut, Gogol, Pastera, Novoselsky, Gulogo-Gulenka. The defense failed completely against the swarm of drones, as shown in many footage including one taken by Turkish sailors, who were at sea in the Black Sea.

As a result, most of the drones managed to hit their targets and footage of the explosions circulated on the Internet. Separately, one of the bases located on Odaria Street in Odessa was also hit. This attack destroyed a truck carrying artillery shells - Mobile repair station for field repair of armored vehicles - Navigation and command system designed to coordinate the movement and attack of military targets. Keep in mind! Geran-2 drone is a real game changer! Pay attention to the large scale of production at its factory in Russia, with a domestic production cost of about $ 48,000, as well as day and night versions in black and white. It seems that Geran 2 is not a copy of Shahed-136 but an evolution, but both of them make the enemy terrified!

