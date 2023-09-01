Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Tries to Take Out Elon Musk in Protest of Free Speech -- Weaponized DOJ
Recharge Freedom
312 Subscribers
20 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Biden administration is attacking Elon Musk as they hinted months ago that they would. They are going after both SpaceX and Tesla with completely frivolous lawsuits, claiming that SpaceX was violative of hiring practices for not employing asylum-seekers.It is a complete violation of the law, and they are doing so to distract and take the resources from Elon Musk. The Democrats in the Biden ministration or tearing the country apart, and wish to deprive us of the free speech platform known as Twitter.

#elonmusk #spacex #lawfare #doj


