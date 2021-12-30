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Vax Exposed and Human Machines! Nano Bots from Vaxed Humans! Wolves in Sheep's Clothing!
I found some videos about Nano bot technologies, Poison Vax exposed and other truth's of interest! We are at war. I believe President Trump's vaccine is HCQ as He said in the beginning. This other shot is not a Vaccine that is why I call it a Vax death shot because each vile is a bi weapon and you don't truly know what you will get. President Trump believes God's children will not take the fake Vax. The true Vaccine as He said in 2020 is the HCQ, Vitiman C, D and Z-Pack. Think about this. I have a scripture for this God Gave Me below. I am speaking of this tomorrow.
but he sent me.
John 8:43-47
43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.
44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.
46 Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me?
47 He that is of God heareth God's words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.
My Music is here: https://www.reverbnation.com/sherrilynn
* Natural Law - "Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great COMMANDMENT. Second - Thou shall Love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets." Matt. 22:37-40
* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise. Shop our store https://mycbdhealth.com I can only accept checks at this time. We must learn our Common Law Rights www.nationallibertyalliance.org
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn