The Soon Coming SECOND EXODUS of Israel

The House of Israel, biblical 12 tribes, has been supposedly lost. Was it possible for millions of people to simply get lost? Certainly not. The modern House of Israel is well and alive in northwest Europe (British Isles, Benelux and Scandinavian countries), the state of Israel (Jews, one tribe of the 12), as well as in the United States (Manasseh). In those nations a good portion of modern Israel is concentrated. There are numerous other Israelites scattered in all other nations as well.



After the coming Great Tribulation, the remnant of modern Israel will have to come back to its Promised Land. That will be the greatest Exodus ever and it will indeed affect the entire world.