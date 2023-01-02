The 'mark of the beast' is about human seed, DNA & defiling God's temple (Part VII)

Source 1:https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix
Double Helix; Published by National Human Genome Research Institute; The Forefront of Genomics; USA.gov; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 08, 2021.
Source 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/
Published by Bible Gateway; Old and new testament scriptures; Genesis; 2 Kings; Psalm, Lamentations; Ezekiel, Daniel; Revelation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 08, 2021.
Source 3:
https://twitter.com/GOP/status/822489015886741504/photo/1
https://twitter.com/gop/status/822489015886741504
https://twitter.com/gop/status/822489...
GOP; The 45th President of the United States of America, Tweeted by @realDonaldTrump #InaugurationDay; Twitter, Inc.; Date published: January 20, 2017; Date of website access: July 8, 2021.
Source 4:
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h7962/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Lexicon :: Strong's H7962 — šalvâ שַׁלְוָה; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 8, 2021.
Source 5:
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h7951/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Lexicon :: Strong's H7951 — šālâ שָׁלָה; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Date published: unknown; Date published: July 8, 2021.
Source 6:
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h4820/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Lexicon :: Strong's H4820 — mirmâ מִרְמָה; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 8, 2021.
Source 7: Brown-Driver-Briggs Hebrew and English Lexicon, Unabridged, Electronic Database. Copyright © 2002, 2003, 2006 Published by Biblesoft, Inc. All rights reserved. Used by permission. BibleSoft.com
Source 8:
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h7411/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Lexicon :: Strong's H7411 — rāmâ רָמָה; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 8, 2021.
Source 9:
https://www.9news.com.au/world/us-election-donald-trump-plans-to-run-for-president-in-2024/127ca30c-e283-47db-8865-a533ab42cdee
Trump for 2024? 'The guy is formidable, it's a mistake to write him off'; Published by Nine Digital Pty Ltd; Written by Danny Wheeler; Date published: November 15, 2020; Date of website access: July 8, 2021.
Source 10: https://youtu.be/4AivQ2NjZGk
NORTH CAROLINA JUST IN: Trump hints at RUNNING in 2024; Published by the Hill; YouTube; Date published: June 5, 2021; Date of website access: July 08, 2021.
Source 11: https://youtu.be/k0-HOCbRMDQ
Trump says he made up his mind about running in 2024 during 'Hannity' exclusive; Published by Fox News; YouTube; Date published: June 30, 2021; Date of website access: July 08, 2021.
Source 12: https://youtu.be/IzjrI5rINC4
Donald Trump holds rally amidst building disaster; Published by 9 News Australia; YouTube; Date published: July 4, 2021; Date of website access: July 08, 2021.
Source 13: https://youtu.be/RNIXmrZAJ4Q
Grover Cleveland | 60-Second Presidents; Published by PBS Presidents; YouTube; Date published: February 12, 2015; Date of website access: July 8, 2021.
Source 14: https://youtu.be/pUcdTS-mr5Q
Fast Facts on President Grover Cleveland; Published by Henrico Schools; YouTube; Date published: April 20, 2020; Date of website access: July 8, 2021.
(Thumbnail) — Source 15: https://youtu.be/bied8kHBqoY
The 'mark of the beast' is about human seed, DNA & defiling God's temple (Part VII); Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: July 15, 2021; Date of website access: September 4, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.