Did the far-left COVER UP this AWFUL crime to push abortion

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 14, 2022 While speaking about abortion access last week, President Biden told the story of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to travel across state lines to receive an abortion after a horrific sexual assault. But we now know there’s MUCH more to the story that the far-left likely never wanted you to know. Glenn is joined by investigative journalist Megan Fox, who provides details that suggest the unimaginable: The far-left may have COVERED UP the truth in order to push their pro-abortion agenda. There are still several details yet to be released, Glenn says, but it is TIME FOR ANSWERS.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZZRs62o-PQ