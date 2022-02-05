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Video PROOF That Police, Antifa & Mainstream Media Worked Together To Shut Down Brussels Protest Jan 23, 2022... WHAT REALLY HAPPENED? By Janet Ossebaard
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30 views • February 05, 2022
This is the same crap that happened on Jan 6th in America. Why is George Soros still allowed to walk the streets.
#WorldwideRevolution #BrusselsProtest #Belgium #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#WorldwideRevolution #BrusselsProtest #Belgium #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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